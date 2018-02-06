Upcoming teacher job fairs in Chesapeake and Norfolk

(Photo: Thinkstock Photos, Wavebreakmedia)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Public schools in Norfolk and Chesapeake are hiring, and the two cities are hosting job fairs later this month to find qualified educators.

The first job fair will be in Chesapeake on Tuesday, February 13 from 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Western Branch High School, located at 1968 Bruin Place.

Principals from Chesapeake elementary, middle and high schools will be interviewing qualified candidates for the 2018-2019 school year.

You must be eligible for the appropriate teaching license by August 2018 and have an application on file with Chesapeake Public Schools in order to participate.

If endorsed and would like to participate, please RSVP to the job fair by visiting the Chesapeake Public Schools' website.

The City of Norfolk will also hold a teacher job fair on Saturday, February 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Crossroads School, located at 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

The school district is hiring the following areas for the 2018-19 school year:

Art

Business & Information Technology

Elementary Education, K-5

French

Math

Music

School Psychologist

Science

Spanish

Special Education

Speech Therapist

Technology Education

Visually Impaired

Applicants are required to complete the online application at www.npsk12.com using coder 1-1 (Teacher Job Fair). Print the completed application prior to submitting.

Bring the application and copies of supporting credentials to include a valid teaching license, transcripts, assessment scores (VCLA, RVE, Praxis II), recent summative or student teaching evaluations, and references with you to the job fair.

Applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.

© 2018 WVEC-TV