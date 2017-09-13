(Photo: Wavebreakmedia, Thinkstock, Wavebreakmedia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia's Department of Education released new accreditation numbers on Wednesday, and there's improvement for the Commonwealth.

According to the new report, 86 percent of Virginia's public schools are now fully accredited. That's a five percent improvement over last year.

"This is a significant accomplishment for Virginia’s public schools, and one that is the result of tremendous diligence and hard work of our students, teachers, principals and division leaders over many years,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe in a press release.

Locally, 10 divisions are fully accredited: Virginia Beach, Williamsburg-James City County, York County, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, Mathews, Poquoson, Surry, Sussex and Southampton.

There were also improvements to individual schools in our area. Thirteen schools that were completely denied accreditation last school year gained full accreditation this year, either through student improvement, or school restructuring.

Those schools were located on both sides of the water, in Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

But not all the news was good. There are still dozens of schools in Hampton Roads that do not have full accreditation.

State and federal accountability ratings and related information for all schools are available on School Quality Profile reports and the VDOE website.

2017 Virginia School Accreditation Report by 13News Now on Scribd

