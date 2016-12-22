Virginia Tech announces research agreement with Facebook

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech is among 17 schools that have signed a research agreement with Facebook that will make it easier to work together on future technology projects.
The college announced the partnership Wednesday with Facebook's Building 8 team, which focuses on scientific research and product development.
Regina Dugan, a Virginia Tech alumna who leads the Building 8 team, says the agreement will make it possible for the company to start working with university researchers within weeks instead of the nine to 12 months that are usually required.
The statement did not say what types of projects might be coming to Virginia Tech. Among the other schools that signed the agreement are Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.
The college announced a similar partnership with Lockheed Martin in November.
