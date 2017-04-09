Virginia Wesleyan College officially changing its name

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Wesleyan College will soon become Virginia Wesleyan University.

The announcement was made by college president Scott Miller on Friday.

As part of the transition, the school also plans to implement two new graduate programs. One is online and another is an honors college, according to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot.

The name change and programs will go into effect starting with the 2017-2018 school year. The moves come as the college hopes to expand.

© 2017 WVEC-TV