Walter Isaacson to give William & Mary Commencement speech

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - Walter Isaacson will give William & Mary's Commencement address in Williamsburg.

The university says in a press release Tuesday that the noted journalist and author will also receive an honorary degree at the ceremony in May.

Isaacson's resume includes editing Time magazine and being the chairman and CEO of CNN. He's currently president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

Former Defense Secretary and William & Mary Chancellor Robert M. Gates is also expected to attend the ceremony and offer opening remarks.

The school says it will also award an honorary degree to Carla Hayden, the first woman and the first African-American to be Librarian of Congress. An honorary degree will also be awarded to Paul Verkuil. He served as the school's president from 1985 until 1992.

