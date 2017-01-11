Will Hampton Roads students need to make up snow days?

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- After three days of canceled classes, most students in Hampton Roads will be heading back to school on Thursday.

Question for many parents now is- will the students be required to make up the missed days?

13News Now reached out to all school systems in Hampton Roads for the answers.

HAMPTON:

"We have used three storm days so far, and we had three days already built into the calendar. We do not have any left in contingency, and if we have to make up any additional days, those will be made up at the discretion of our superintendent."

NEWPORT NEWS:

"Including today (Wednesday), students in Newport News Public Schools have missed three days of school. The 2016-2017 school year calendar includes one inclement weather day. No decision has been made regarding make-up days."

VIRGINIA BEACH:

"Including today (Wednesday), the school division has had to close school five days this year due to inclement weather (9/21, 9/22, 1/9, 1/10 and 1/11).

Please note, Oct. 10 was also closed due to the flooding from Hurricane Matthew; however, that was a previously scheduled professional learning day for staff members, so students did not have to make up that day. Staff members worked with their supervisor individually to create a flexible makeup plan for that lost time.

The makeup days for September’s closure have already been identified. This week’s makeup schedule has not been released yet, but it will be communicated to families through an Alert Now message and on our social media channels as well as our website, vbschools.com."

PORTSMOUTH:

"We have 2 days "built-in" our calendar and they have not yet been used. So far, we have been out of school 3 days this week. Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III will discuss plans to make up days missed once school reopens. Options could include using those "banked" days, designating other make-up days, or a combination. He'll then make that recommendation to the School Board for approval. No decision has been made yet."

CHESAPEAKE:

"Chesapeake Public Schools used two bank days this fall with the two different flooding events. The school division had 5 banked hours left for this semester going into this weather event. Make up days have currently not been confirmed. Once a revised school calendar is established it will be placed on the school division's website and potentially a Parent Alert System phone call will go out with the information."

SUFFOLK:

"The first two days missed will be covered by the extra instructional hours that are built into the school schedule. NOTE: These built-in hours have already been “claimed” when schools were closed on 9-22-16 and on 10-10-16. The next days missed could be made up on Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2017, and on March 15, 2017 (half-day staff development day). Additional time missed will be made up by adding time to the instructional day."

Norfolk Public School has not yet provided answers to our questions.

