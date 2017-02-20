NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The definition, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary, means “a stew formerly eaten by sailors, consisting of meat, vegetables, and hardtack.”

When Xuan Tran spelled “lobscouse,” a word that she later admitted being unfamiliar with, she clinched the top spot in the 2017 Virginian-Pilot Spelling Bee.

The 7th grade student at Queens Lake Middle beat out 73 student from schools across Hampton Roads to claim the top spot in the highly competitive matchup that was hosted by WHRO-TV channel 15 and streamed live via the public media organization’s WHRO Education Facebook page.

While students battled it out inside the studio, parents watched the matchup from a separate room inside the WHRO offices on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

All of the students were victorious in spelling bees at their own schools, which led them to the regional competition.

With a first place trophy in hand, Tran is now eligible for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, DC in May.

Anna Keller from Hugo Owens Middle School and Erin Keener from Hornsby Middle School clinched 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

Andre Senior, anchor for 13News Now Daybreak, was among the panel of judges for The Virginian-Pilot Spelling Bee competition.

