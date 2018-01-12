Schools announce snow makeup days across Hampton Roads

(Photo: Thinkstock Photos, onepony)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- School districts across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina saw several days of closures following the early January winter storm, with some schools being closed for more than a week!

You may wonder what this means for makeup days. With the snow melting, school districts are beginning to outline their plans.

CHESAPEAKE

The first 2 snow days (Thursday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 5) will be covered by extra days built into school calendar.

Monday, Jan. 8th snow day will be covered by extending Jan. 26th (early dismissal day into a full day).

Tuesday, Jan. 9th snow day will be made up with using January 29th teacher workday as a regular school day.

NOTE: Any other snow days missed will be made up by adding time to the school day or other means to be determined by the Superintendent. Please also note that any other snow days missed will need to be made up by Jan. 30th due to the High school 4×4 block scheduling.



HAMPTON

High school exams were originally scheduled for January 22-25. High school exams will now be administered January 24-29.

January 25 was originally scheduled to be an early release for elementary and middle schools. January 25 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

January 26 was originally scheduled to be an unencumbered teacher workday. January 26 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

January 29 was originally scheduled to be a building level professional development day. January 29 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

The second semester will begin on January 30 for all students.

February 16 was originally scheduled to be an early close day for students and staff. February 16 will now be a full school day for students and staff.

February 19 (Presidents’ Day) was originally scheduled to be a holiday for students and staff. February 19 will now be a full school day for students and staff.

Please note that the HCS 2017-2018 adopted calendar includes one “banked day” for inclement weather, which we are using. The adjustment to our schedule addresses the additional lost instructional time and satisfies state requirements regarding student clock hours at all levels - elementary, middle, and high.

Hampton Public Schools said their goal is to safeguard instructional time while also, as much as possible, protect spring break.

Click here for the Hampton revised 2017-2018 school calendar.



NEWPORT NEWS

Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) said the division included one inclement weather day on the calendar. Newport News Public Schools has designated Monday, January 29, a regular school day for all students. The date was originally a Professional Development Day for staff on the 2017-2018 school year calendar.

Friday, January 26, will remain a teacher workday.



NORFOLK

Khalilah LeGrand with Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) told 13News Now the division had two banked days from the first semester it had not used. NPS used those days to cover closures on January 4 and January 5.

LeGrand said the school division will use January 29 as a makeup day for Monday.

LeGrand told 13News Now that NPS hired an independent contractor to handle snow removal in its school parking lots. The contractor's crews worked with NPS facilities staff and school custodians to clear lots and sidewalks in preparation for schools opening.

Despite the preparation, the school division decided to close again Tuesday. Prior to the decision, LeGrand said NPS would base its determination on the progress made by city crews on Norfolk's secondary roads.

LeGrand told 13News Now that the school division has a remaining banked day that will cover the Tuesday closure. Makeup days for any closing after that during the academic year would be determined by the superintendent.



PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth Public Schools has two makeup days built into the school-year calendar. This means students need to make up only three of five days that were missed.

This is how those three days will be made up:

Three early release days will now transition to full days of instruction. These days are Jan. 26 and 29 and Mar. 30. (The half-days were originally designed to accommodate teacher work days.) The school day will be extended by eight minutes from Jan. 22 through May 18.

Chief of Schools Dr. Michael Cromartie made the presentation to the School Board in its Thursday, Jan. 11 meeting, walking through the mathematics of how three days (19.5 hours) of lost instruction would be made up. He pointed out that the plan he was presenting on behalf of administration preserved the Martin Luther King holiday on Jan. 15, a teacher work day now scheduled for Feb. 6, the February 19 Presidents' Day and Spring Break (April 2-6).

The semester will end a little later, Feb.5. The new date for the issuance of school report cards will be Feb. 13.

The new school hours schedule for Jan. 22 through May 18 is now posted on the Portsmouth Public Schools website.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk Public Schools 2017-2018 had one "banked day" for inclement weather. According to the school's website, they will be using that day. The following adjustments have been made to their academic calendar:

Middle and high school exams were originally scheduled for January 23-26. Middle and high school exams will now be administered January 30- February 2.

January 24 was originally scheduled to be an early release for middle and high schools. January 24 will now become a full student day for all schools.

January 25 was originally scheduled to be an early release for middle and high schools. January 25 will now become a full student day for all schools.

January 26 was originally scheduled to be an early release for all schools. January 26 will now become a full student day for all schools.

January 29 was originally scheduled to be an early release and half day clerical for all schools. January 29 will now become a full student day for all schools.

High school exams will begin on January 30 (Odd Day). This will be a full day for all schools.

January 31 was originally scheduled to be a full day for all students. January 31 will now be an early release exam day (Even Day) for middle and high schools only. Elementary schools will continue to be full day.

February 1 was originally scheduled to be a full day for all students. February 1 will now be an early release exam day (Odd Day) for middle and high schools only. Elementary schools will continue to be full day.

February 2 was originally scheduled to be a full day for all students. February 2 will now be an early release for all schools. This will be an exam day (Even Day) for middle and high schools.

The second semester will begin on February 5 for all students.

February 16 was originally scheduled to be a Parent Teacher Conference Day. February 16 will now be a full school day for students and staff. Information on scheduling conferences will be shared later.

February 19 (Presidents’ Day) was originally scheduled to be a holiday for students and staff. February 19 will now be a full school day for students and staff.

March 6 was originally scheduled to be a Staff Development Day with no students in school. March 6 will now become a full student day for all schools.

Click here to see the full calendar of makeup days.



VIRGINIA BEACH

Virginia Beach said that makeup days will be designated by the superintendent and may include available staff days or holidays, but did not have any specific dates at this time.

13News Now is waiting to hear back from other school divisions about their makeup day plans.

© 2018 WVEC-TV