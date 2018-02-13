Electrical problem sets Chesapeake apartment on fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a fire in the Bowers Hill area of Chesapeake on Tuesday.

According to officials, a call came in around 5:15 p.m. about a fire at the 4000 block of Jennifer Crescent.

Once on the scene at 5:21 p.m., crews found a two-story multifamily dwelling with light smoke coming from inside.

When firefighters entered the building they found heavy smoke and a fire on the first floor. The fire was extinguished by 5:36 p.m. Only one person was displaced by the fire. Other residents were allowed to re-enter their homes after they were briefly evacuated.

The cause of the fire was an electrical problem.

