Elementary students learning how to code

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Some students in Virginia Beach are getting a jumpstart on skills they'll need in the tech world.

An after school class at Linkhorn Park Elementary is teaching kids as young as second grade how to code.

"We just found that they really gravitate to it and their parents really want them to have the experiences," said Tim Bakner, an instructional technology specialist at Linkhorn Park who heads the program.

He's been working with students in this afterschool class and he thinks the students are picking it up at an impressive rate.

"We actually found that the kids are picking it up faster than the adult volunteers are. I'd love to see if the kids went home in the evening and instead of watching YouTube videos, started creating things on their own," said Bakner.

He said that's a good thing, because classes are filling up much more than he initially thought.



Coding just seems to be a subject the kids like.

"We were expecting about two dozen kids," said Bakner. "For parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, ask them what they're interested in. If you don't understand, it's okay because it's a whole new language to learn but the kids pick it up so fast and they love showing you what they learn."

Bakner said this year, these classes were only offered in the spring. But, because of how many students and parents were interested, they'll have it in the fall and winter.

