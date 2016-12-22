Elizabeth City man indicted for sex trafficking of children

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old Elizabeth City man for sex trafficking of children, production of child pornography, and drug charges, Thursday.

According to court documents, between September 26 and October 12, Joshua Manuel Treat posted a 14-year-old girl online and advertised her for prostitution. Treat would then administer heroin with a needle to the young girl before those appointments, in order to make her more obedient.

Treat now face charges of sex trafficking of children, use of interstate commerce in furtherance of prostitution, production of child pornography, and distribution of drugs to a person under 21-years-old.

If convicted, Treat will face a maximum penalty of life in prison.