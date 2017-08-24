Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to 6 break-ins

Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr. (Photo: Elizabeth City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested one person for allegedly breaking and entering into 6 different homes in August.

31-year-old Rocky Whitehurst Jr. was arrested in connection after he allegedly broke into the Wash House on Elizabeth St. After he was arrested, police connected him to various other break-ins around the city, including:

August 1, 2017: Several items stolen from a home in the 200 block of W. Burgess St.

August 8, 2017: Several items stolen from Gateway Twin Cinema on Ehringhas St.

August 8, 2017: A work van was broken into at Mildred's Florist Shop on Ehringhaus St.

August 14, 2017: Several items stolen from the Sandwich Market on Selden St.

August 20, 2017: Several items stolen from Best Family Thrift on Ehringhaus St.

Whitehurst has been charged with five counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, three counts of Felony Larceny, three counts Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, one count of Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, and one count Injury to Real Property.

He remains at the Albermarle District Jail under an $87,000 secured bond.

© 2017 WVEC-TV