Elizabeth City Police arrest suspect for Oct. 2016 robbery

William E. Wood (Photo: Elizabet City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a 33-year-old man for an armed robbery, Wednesday.

The robbery happened at Friendly Check Cashing, located on Ehringhaus St. on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

William Edward White has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon, and communicating threats.

White was taken to Albermarle District Jail, he has been placed under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

