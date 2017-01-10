Elizabeth City Police search for missing person

Darrien Chase (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person.

Darrien Chase was last seen by his sister on January 7th at 7:30 p.m.

Chase was last seen wearing green jeans, black sneakers, and a gray hoodie with "DG" written on the hood.

If you have seen Chase, or know where he may be, please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.