Elizabeth City Police search for missing person

Staff , WVEC 4:40 PM. EST January 10, 2017

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing person. 

Darrien Chase was last seen by his sister on January 7th at 7:30 p.m. 

Chase was last seen wearing green jeans, black sneakers, and a gray hoodie with "DG" written on the hood. 

If you have seen Chase, or know where he may be, please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321. 


