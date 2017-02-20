Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 90-year-old

Ruby Whedbee (Photo: Elizabeth City Police Dept.)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman, who went missing Monday afternoon.

Ruby Whedbee was last seen around 4 p.m. She was wearing a green and blue short-sleeve shirt, lime green pants, and she uses a maroon medical walker.

Whedbee resides at the Brookdale Assisted Living Facility on Hastings Ln. At 4:10 she was seen walking near the facility.

If you have Whedbee, or know where she may be, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Dept. at (252) 335-4321, or the Pasquatank Co. Emergency Dispatch Center at (252) 331-1500.

