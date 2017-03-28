Elizabeth City residents upset and confused about high utility bills

Va. Beach says city employees volunteered their time to the tune of $18 million in 2014. (Photo: AP)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- Faith Long is an Elizabeth City Electricity customer. The power company is ran by the City. For months she said she's been paying her electricity bill but recently received a bill that was double what it usually is.

"We come home and we get a $400 bill and we are like what in the world. For some reason we went back and they said we were just paying for January. We've been paying every single month and we are not sure where that money is going, said Long.

Angie Meseke told 13News Now she had problems with her electricity bills as well.

"We have been having issues since October of not getting bills. We just received our bill not even 2 weeks ago for the month of December. The City Manager keeps putting everyone off saying different times it will get fixed but that was a couple months ago," said Meseke.

13News Nows reached out the the City Manager Richard Olson to find out what's causing the problem. He said it's due to a new software billing system.

"The City of Elizabeth City recently changed our software platform. This work started about two years ago. The final phase of the conversion is the utility billing module. We started to implement the changes toward the end of 2016. The City has had problems with the conversion which has delayed getting bills sent out in a timely matter. The bills which have been sent out are correct. We should be on schedule by the end of April, " said Olson.

Olson also said customer's bills were higher than usual recently because electricity usage in the winter was higher. He said the City would work with people.

"The bill doubled because the temperature during this period was cold. This happens every year. The customer receives the bill when the temperature is warm out and forgets how cold it was for the billing period. If a person did not pay the previous bill the balance will be included in the current bill. We have always worked with our customers on establishing a payment plan," said Olson.

