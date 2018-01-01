WVEC
'Elusive bovine' on the loose in York County

January 01, 2018

YORK- POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- Be on the look out-- an 'elusive bovine' has been on the loose, according to the sheriff's office. 

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tweeted that a cow has been on the loose in the wooded area near Penniman Road.

They say Sgt. Radcliffe has put down hay where it has bedding. Animal Control has plans to catch the heifer and deliver it to a rescue facility.

If anyone sees the animal, they are asked to contact police.

