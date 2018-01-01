'Elusive bovine' on the loose in York County

(Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Twitter)

YORK- POQUOSON, Va. (WVEC) -- Be on the look out-- an 'elusive bovine' has been on the loose, according to the sheriff's office.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office tweeted that a cow has been on the loose in the wooded area near Penniman Road.

They say Sgt. Radcliffe has put down hay where it has bedding. Animal Control has plans to catch the heifer and deliver it to a rescue facility.

If anyone sees the animal, they are asked to contact police.

BOLO- this elusive bovine has been on the loose in a wooded area near Penniman Rd. Sgt Radcliffe put out a few bales of hay near where it has been bedding down. Animal control has a plan to catch the cow & deliver it to a rescue facility. If you see the animal please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/ih4CL5uX9t — York-PoquosonSO (@YorkPoquosonSO) January 2, 2018

© 2018 WVEC-TV