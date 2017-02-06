Emergency crews put out house fire in James City Co.

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

JAMES CITY CO., Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a house fire, Sunday evening.

The fire occurred in the Windsor Forest subdivision on Buford Rd.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after neighbors reported the fire around 8:30 p.m.

When officials arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the back of the home near the deck.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was put out, and the damage was contained mostly to the deck and the outside of the home. The house also sustained slight smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

(© 2017 WVEC)