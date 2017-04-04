Emu on the run in North Carolina

Emu on the run in Alamance County. Pic. Courtesy: Gibsonville Police Department (Photo: Custom)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says an emu is still on the run!

The emu was spotted running around a neighborhood in the Gibsonville/Elon area. Ashley Woods posted this video to Facebook with the caption “It’s not every day you see an emu running around in your neighborhood!”

Elon and Gibsonville Police along with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office worked to try and catch the emu. However, it’s still on the run.

The Gibsonville Police Department said if you see it to call 336-449-6677. They also said if you know where it may have come from in the first place to also let them know! You can also contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570-6300.

