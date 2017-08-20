Twitter erupts with memes during tonight's 'Game of Thrones' epic: 'Beyond The Wall'

Actress Emilia Clarke is photographed portraying Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's "Game of Thrones." (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

The sixth episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" kicked off Sunday night with an exhausting list of plot developments and epic battle sequences.

"Beyond The Wall" had dragons, white walkers, sibling rivalry and more. We've compiled a list of some of the best memes that hit Twitter as the episode unfolded. SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched tonight's episode and don't want anything ruined for you, do not scroll down.

For those who have seen the episode, feel free enjoy the whirlwind of emotions from tweeters

Arya is becoming the new queen of shade, "you don't remember bc you were inside knitting"#ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/FbVQW0GKNh — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) August 21, 2017

Get you man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2i4N4KVKUE — MJC (@mattjcartwrigh1) August 21, 2017

Jon Snow, looking around surrounded by untold numbers of White Walkers and down 2 men #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/fvPnd05KPk — Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017

Brienne telling Sansa what a snake Little Finger is and Sansa just dismissing her. Girl....#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/077oMJ1pkz — Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017

Me when The Hound decided to skip rocks on the ice & let the White Walkers know it's frozen...#GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/s1p2K8lFXF — Mónica E (@illusion927) August 21, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV