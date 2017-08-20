Twitter erupts with memes during tonight's 'Game of Thrones' epic: 'Beyond The Wall'

The sixth episode of HBO's "Game of Thrones" kicked off Sunday night with an exhausting list of plot developments and epic battle sequences.
"Beyond The Wall" had dragons, white walkers, sibling rivalry and more. We've compiled a list of some of the best memes that hit Twitter as the episode unfolded. SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched tonight's episode and don't want anything ruined for you, do not scroll down.
For those who have seen the episode, feel free enjoy the whirlwind of emotions from tweeters
The Hound to Gendry #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ulwQdPSARA— Nola Darling Nikki (@OroTheBayMonro) August 21, 2017
#GameOfThrones #ThronesYall— Rashaun Fraser (@Speede_e) August 21, 2017
Jon: my father died on the executioners block.
Me: pic.twitter.com/uoQept6qrv
When Arya distrusts you... #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/8pVe6VjzEd— Swann Smith (@swannsmith) August 21, 2017
Arya is becoming the new queen of shade, "you don't remember bc you were inside knitting"#ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/FbVQW0GKNh— Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) August 21, 2017
"Gingers are beautiful. We are kissed by fire." - Tormund#GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/oJ03Owjf89— thirty to forty (@thirtytoforty) August 21, 2017
Arya coming for Sansa #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/RDlV5o9uGk— ☆Robbi€☆ (@_Robbie_Rob) August 21, 2017
Dany: He's too little for me— PeteyPablo (@pjeanbap) August 21, 2017
*looks at Tyrion
Dany: WAIT #gameofthrones7 #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Qano3BGzdu
Get you man who talks about you the way Tormund talks about Brienne. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2i4N4KVKUE— MJC (@mattjcartwrigh1) August 21, 2017
Is Littlefinger really out here trying to get Sansa to challenge Arya to a duel?!?! #GameofThrones7 #gameofthrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/TCifvfp8rM— Kayode Kendall (@KenKRK) August 21, 2017
Every single time Littlefinger comes on my screen #Gameofthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/PnDL4YVDuM— Chrissy B. (@GreekKhaleesi) August 21, 2017
Gendry running to the wall like #ThronesYall #gameofthrones #GoT pic.twitter.com/Ri4zQNiDy4— Jorge L. (@yorshoooo) August 21, 2017
Sansa: I was just a child— Jean-Pierre Vil (@JPVillain_) August 21, 2017
Arya: i WaS juSt A cHiLD #GameOfThrones #GameofThrones7 #GoTS7e7 #ThronesYall #freefolk pic.twitter.com/IEzRlCJNVC
Jon Snow, looking around surrounded by untold numbers of White Walkers and down 2 men #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/fvPnd05KPk— Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017
Brienne telling Sansa what a snake Little Finger is and Sansa just dismissing her. Girl....#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/077oMJ1pkz— Emily (@ejweeks) August 21, 2017
Me when The Hound decided to skip rocks on the ice & let the White Walkers know it's frozen...#GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/s1p2K8lFXF— Mónica E (@illusion927) August 21, 2017
When Dany and the Dragons showed up #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/PeNAo5pYnw— SiliconValleySteph (@ItsStephAlof) August 21, 2017
Dany flew in to save her baephew like #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/AohOu6RXrV— Whit (@I_Slayy) August 21, 2017
Night King be like: Viserion I choose you! #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/LClAkUeC7J— Lauren Diaz (@PainInDiazNYC) August 21, 2017
Jon: "How about my queen?"— Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) August 21, 2017
Every GoT viewer:#GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/5PU3ZYgfBl
This episode has me depleted. Emotionally. Physically. Grammatically. Mentally. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/Kr7VS06L3K— Despacito Papi (@FZCLARKE) August 21, 2017
