Environmental groups sue FERC over Mountain Valley approval

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A coalition of environmental groups is suing federal regulators over their approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would carry natural gas across West Virginia and Virginia.



The lawsuit against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was filed late Monday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. It challenges the commission's 2-1 decision to grant what's called a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the approximately 300-mile project.



The lawsuit argues in part that FERC didn't do enough to establish the true need for the pipeline.



Attorneys for Appalachian Mountain Advocates filed the litigation on behalf of five environmental groups. They also filed a motion seeking a stay on the start of pipeline construction.



A message left with a FERC spokeswoman seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

