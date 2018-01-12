Expecting mom takes hilarious maternity photos at Taco Bell

Kristin Johnston posed during her maternity photo shoot in front of her local Taco Bell in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kelly Daniels/Strollersandstilettos.blog)

One expecting mother spent so much time in Taco Bell thanks to her pregnancy cravings that she knew exactly where she'd shoot her maternity photos.

Kristin Johnston, who lives outside of Atlanta, Georgia, posed at sunset in front of her local Taco Bell in a bright red floor-length gown and a string of pearls.

The now-mother of two said she was inspired to have her maternity shoot there after looking up ideas on Pinterest, where she spotted an elderly couple who shot their senior portraits at the restaurant.

"I want to do something a little different," Johnston, 33, explained to ABC News. "So I said, 'I have to take my maternity pictures there. I’m spending so much time and money there with my cravings. That's the place I've got to go.'"

Johnston -- who was already a mother to a 1-year-old son named Sawyer with her husband of nearly three years, Cody -- tapped her best friend Kelly Daniels to trek to Taco Bell with her for the shoot.

"She loves everything Taco Bell," Daniels, 33, told ABC News. "I was not at all surprised."

Last month, the two met outside of the restaurant at sunset "so it can be really good lighting," Johnston noted.

Daniels recalled, "She steps out of her huge mom mobile and she steps out of it in her floor-length red gown and [the Taco Bell is] right at one of the busiest intersections. We got quite an audience every time a red light came around."

Johnston, who welcomed the baby -- Theodore Johnston -- featured in the photo shoot last week, said she's thrilled with how the photos turned out. She noted that even her husband was amused by the photo shoot.

"He can’t wait to get a picture in a frame on his desk," she said.

© 2018 ABC News