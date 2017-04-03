Explosion on subway train kills at least 10 in Russia

Abstract light background (Photo: stevanovicigor, stevanovic igor)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - At least 10 people died after an explosive device went off on a subway train Monday.

The subway's administration said several stations in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg have been closed and that an evacuation was underway.



Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.



Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the explosion. Putin was visiting the city Monday and was expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

Putin said that investigators looking into possible terror attack as well as other theories for the explosion.

