Family begs for help locating missing mother

On January 4th, Reshaunda Gerald was reported missing by Norfolk Police. (Photo: 13News Now Steven Graves)

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WVEC) -- It’s now been more than a month since Shante Gerald talked to or embraced her daughter.

“Somebody just help me find my child!” cried Gerald.

On January 4, Reshaunda Gerald was reported missing by Norfolk Police. Since then, family says police have told them about some leads, but nothing has brought home the mom of three.

“Her two little girls, they’re just starting to feel what we’ve been feeling the whole time,” Gerald said.

Reshaunda’s family rallied on Saturday to help spread the word about the disappearance.

They put up fliers in the Camelot neighborhood of Chesapeake.

That’s where family says the 32-year-old was last seen with her ex in a Black 2016 Nissan Altima.

"He knows where she is at,” said Gerald. “If he doesn't have her, he knows where she's at."

Cpl. Melinda Wray with Norfolk Police told 13News Now the investigation is still active.

Police have not confirmed that anyone else was involved in the mom’s disappearance and Wray said Gerald is still listed as “Missing."

The family has put up a $500 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the discovery of Reshaunda.

