Family displaced after fire in Chesapeake

Staff , WVEC 9:51 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family was displaced after a fire, Thursday evening.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Centreville Turnpike North just before 7:45 p.m. 

Fire fighters arrived six minutes later, and found smoke coming from the home. 

The flames were under control by 8:13 p.m. and completely extinguished by 8:43 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation. 

