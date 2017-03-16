Family displaced after fire in Chesapeake

Fire truck and flames (Photo: WHAS)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A family was displaced after a fire, Thursday evening.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of Centreville Turnpike North just before 7:45 p.m.

Fire fighters arrived six minutes later, and found smoke coming from the home.

The flames were under control by 8:13 p.m. and completely extinguished by 8:43 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is currently under investigation.

