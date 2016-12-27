WVEC
Family Dollar robbed in Portsmouth

Staff , WVEC 9:57 PM. EST December 27, 2016

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a robbery, Tuesday evening. 

The robbery happened at a Family Dollar on Greenwood Dr.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. 

According to officials, the suspect took cash from the business before fleeing. 

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 


