Family Dollar robbed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a robbery, Tuesday evening.
The robbery happened at a Family Dollar on Greenwood Dr.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m.
According to officials, the suspect took cash from the business before fleeing.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs