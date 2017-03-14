Family of hit-and-run victim hopes driver will turn themself in

(Photo: Provided by family)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The children of 81-year-old Doris Jean Wright is pleading for the person responsible for the crash that took their mother’s life to come forward.



Doris Wright died following a three-car crash in York County.

The crash happened on Denbigh Blvd. just before RIP's Food Store, located at 905 Denbigh Blvd.

Wright’s daughter Sherri Phillips said her mother and step-father were driving back home to Gloucester County. They were in the process of moving to back Newport News.

“She had been packing up. My mom step father had been moving things slowly,” said Phillips.

The family told 13News Now, Wright’s husband was driving a Ford Ranger and Wright was following behind him in a Lincoln Town Car. They were driving westbound on Denbigh Blvd. when a Chrysler 300, that was driving eastbound, veered into their lanes and crashed into Wright’s car head on.

State police said Wright, suffered major injuries and was taken to Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, where she later died.

The Chrysler 300 ran off the road into a ditch, and the driver fled on foot. Newport News Police K9's were called out to assist in finding the suspect, who has not been located.

“This accident was egregious. There's no real reason why it happened and there’s no real excuse for why the person ran and left my mother to die on a street alone in the cold,” said Phillips.



Andre Murchison Wright’s son said his mother was humorous, the life of the party and will be sorely missed. He pleaded for the person responsible for the crash that took her life to come forward.



“I hope that the person that caused this terrible accident would just turn themselves in. I've already forgiven them if they would just turn themselves in they would bring peace to the family,” said Murchison.



If you have any information that could assist authorities with finding the person who fled the scene of this crash, call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

© 2017 WVEC-TV