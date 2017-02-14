WVEC
Family of three, pet cat displaced after fire in Va. Beach

Staff , WVEC 4:34 PM. EST February 14, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people were displaced after a house fire, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived on scene in the 5600 block of Zenia Court just before 2:20 p.m. 

Officials could see the flames moving quickly to the wall of the house, and smoke coming from the home. 

Crews got the fire under control just after 2:30 p.m. but heavy damage from the smoke and fire was found in the bedroom, where the fire first started. 

A family of three, and their pet cat, was displaced by the fire, but no one was injured. 

One of the residents told officials that they did hear a smoke alarm go off around the same time that she could hear flames burning in the bedroom. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(© 2017 WVEC)


