Family opens up after devastating house fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
USS George Washington gets massive overhaul
-
Child in critical condition after fall
-
Family: homeowner killed during home invasion
-
FBI: Suffolk man linked to ISIS in custody
-
Two men found dead inside home
-
VDOT lets students paint snowplows
-
Child falls from roof in Virginia Beach
-
Identities released in Newport News death investigation
-
Search for missing ex-soldier
More Stories
-
Police investigate fatal shooting in ChesapeakeDec 22, 2016, 7:35 p.m.
-
Feds: Man from Suffolk tried to help Islamic State…Dec 22, 2016, 12:05 p.m.
-
Three teens facing multiple charges for Pasquotank…Dec 22, 2016, 9:08 a.m.