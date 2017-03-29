Family restless over late night disposal collection noise

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) - A family says loud noises are keeping them from getting a good nights sleep.

Tiffany Carlson says she and her four children wake up several times a week. She says it's due to disposal companies picking up trash out of dumpsters in shopping centers nearby.

"It's just banging, crashing, the walls are kind of shaking," explained Carlson.

It happens multiple times during the week. According to Carlson it usually happens between 3 and 5 o'clock in the morning.

"Sometimes it wakes up everyone, but sometimes just two kids wake up then when they all start crying everyone wakes up and then you have to get up," said Carlson.

She's done everything she can, but the issue is never resolved. Carlson reached out to the Waste Management company on Tuesday about her issues.

"They noted that it was 5:16 in the morning. She said they are not supposed to do that until after seven because of the noise ordinance so she said they would make a note and a complaint," said Carlson.

That is not the only company that picks up the trash near her home in the nearby shopping centers.

13News Now called all of the numbers found on the dumpsters nearby, some we left messages, others just rang off the hook. No one has returned our calls so far.

The City told us, Chesapeake's noise ordinance begins at 6:30 a.m., but commercial properties don't have to follow that rule unless community members complain.

Tiffany did, and we are told the shopping center will now have to comply with the noise ordinance.

That is the answer the Carlson family has been waiting for, now they are just ready for a good nights sleep.

If you have similar problems with shopping plaza and garbage collection in Chesapeake, report the issue directly to the city by calling 757-382-CITY.

© 2017 WVEC-TV