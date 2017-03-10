Family seeks justice after officers are cleared of wrongdoing in deadly shooting

Willie James (Photo: family photo)

NORFOLK, Va (WVEC) – An investigation clearing two Norfolk Police Officers of wrongdoing is not stopping a family from seeking justice.

When Josette Horne learned the news, she was angered.

“We saw it and everyone was like, it’s B.S., it’s B.S,” Horne said.

Back in June, Willie James was shot dead by the officers.

A legal review by the Commonweath’s Attorney stated that the officers were justified for their actions. James lunged at the officers and was being erratic, the review said.

Documents also said James suffered from a long history of mental illness.

Since the shooting, the official police body camera video has not been made public.

Horne saw the video privately with family and said police are withholding it because it will prove James was not in the wrong.

“Let the public decide if he had a knife or not. Because the video we were shown, we didn’t see a knife,” Horne said.

City of Norfolk spokesperson, Lori Crouch, said the video release is exempt due to Virginia State Code.

“If they think the investigation is over, it’s not over. It’s NOT going to be over,” Horne said.

