Family thanks officers for act of generosity towards injured son

(Photo: City of Portsmouth)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- An act of kindness from the police department resonated with an injured young boy and his family earlier this year.

On February 14, officers responded to a call at the Fehrm home. Ryan Fehrm called the officers about a pile of debris that his neighbors had left after moving out. Fehrm's young son, also named Ryan, was looking at the debris when a piece fell from the top and injured his foot.

When officers arrived they noticed the cast on Ryan's foot, and asked if they could come back in a couple of days to sign it. The young boy agreed, and appeared excited about the idea.

Four days later, Officers Jane Foster and Angelina Baaklini returned, but not alone, and not empty handed.

Three officers joined Foster and Baaklini, Officers Tracy Crutcher, Blake Fritzman, and Daniel McDonald. All five officers were eager to sign Ryan's cast. They also brought him gifts, including coloring books, crayons, and Legos.

After the gifts were given, the officers took photos with Ryan and told him to get well soon.

Mr. Fehrm thanked the officers for their kindness in a thank you note sent to Captain Rich Springer. He told the officers about how their generous act made his son's day.

