Farewell to Jupiter's Great Red Spot?

This enhanced-color image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot was created by citizen scientist Jason Major using data from the JunoCam imager on NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Photo: NASA

Jupiter's Great Red Spot is a storm that's larger than life... and our planet.

It's been raging for hundreds of years, but that may be coming to an end.

NASA's Juno spacecraft started tracking the storm since it began orbiting the gas giant in 2016. New data from the craft indicates the spot might fizzle out within the next 10 to 20 years.

Researchers don't know exactly what drives the storm, but it's obvious that it's dying down. The size of the Great Red Spot has been shrinking over the past several decades.

