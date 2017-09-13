Farm Fresh kicks off the Great American Milk Drive

(Photo: Great American Milk Drive)

(WVEC) -- Farm Fresh is teaming up with Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Inc. (SUDIA), and Maola Milk to kickoff the Great American Milk Drive.

On Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Farm Fresh in Collins Square, Virginia Beach is hosting an event to bring awareness to donating much needed milk to local food banks.

This event will also highlight the five-year relationship Farm Fresh has had with The Cheesecake Factory in raising peanut butter donations for a local food banks.

During the kickoff on the 16th there will be live entertainment, games, and prize giveaways.

The Great American Milk Drive is a month-long effort to supply local food banks with milk, and it runs in conjunction with Hunger Action Month.

From September 6 to October 3, Farm Fresh stores in Virginia and North Carolina will encourage shoppers to donate a portion of their purchase at checkout to supply the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore with fresh milk.

“The fight against hunger is important to Farm Fresh all-year long, especially as kids head back to school and prepare for a successful year of learning,” said Michelle Ellis Young, customer service manager for Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy, Inc. “Milk is highly desired at Feeding America food banks and we’re proud to be part of this effort to deliver milk and its essential nutrients to kids and families in need right here in Virginia and North Carolina.”

Milk is one of the most requested, but least donated items at food banks; meaning children in need may be missing out on high-quality protein and other essential nutrients. On average, people served by food banks receive the equivalent of less than one gallon per person per year.

To donate or learn more about the Great American Milk Drive, click HERE.

