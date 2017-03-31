Farm Fresh lays off 21 at Virginia Beach headquarters

Shopping cart. (Photo: bugphai, Sasin TIPCHAI)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The company that owns Farm Fresh says the grocer has laid off nearly half of its merchandising and operations department employees at its Virginia Beach headquarters as it merges the roles with Maryland-based Shoppers.



The Virginian-Pilot reports that SuperValu spokesman Jeff Swanson said Thursday that 21 of 44 merchandising and operations positions in Virginia Beach were eliminated. He says the remaining 23 jobs in operations will stay in Hampton Roads.



Swanson says Farm Fresh and Shoppers purchasing decisions will be made at Shoppers' Bowie, Maryland, headquarters, where SuperValu plans to hire another 14 people to work in merchandising.



Swanson says Farm Fresh President Micky Nye will be SuperValu's regional vice president of operations. He will oversee Farm Fresh, Shoppers and Shop 'n Save and will stay in Virginia Beach.

