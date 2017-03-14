Farmers frustrated by freezing temperatures

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WVEC) -- Taking a glance around Mount Pleasant Farms and you can't miss it; a bright pink blossoming peach orchard.

While beautiful to most, owner, Chris Slabaugh has a differing sentiment.

"They're three weeks ahead of schedule, so this is worst case scenario right here," Slabaugh said.

In February, the buds started growing when his farm was exposed to record high temperatures.

Now, there's work in progress to make sure the exposed buds don't freeze and die.

"When you get down to 28 [degrees], that's when it gets critical," Slabaugh said. "We've had nights get that cold."

Slabaugh took 13News Now around his orchard and showed us the many blooming buds and most were still in good shape.

"All you really think about is keeping the barrels full of heat and doing all you can." Slabaugh said. "Any heat that escapes up, we're hoping [a massive fan] will suck it back down and keep recirculating it."

Slabaugh said he'll be returning Tuesday night, the seventh night this season, to tent to the buds. His strawberries already have a white tarp over them for protection.

"You try not to let it get you down and you do the best you can..trying to be optimistic," said Slabaugh.

The peaches will now fully grow ahead of schedule around June, Slabaugh said.

Using extra resources like firewood has cut into profits, but Slabaugh still expects a successful summer.

© 2017 WVEC-TV