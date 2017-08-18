Farmers market coming to downtown Norfolk

(Photo: MacArther Center Facebook)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Downtown Norfolk is getting a farmers market at the MacArthur Center Green.

Every Sunday starting August 20, Cullipher Farm Market will have peaches, apples, watermelons, potatoes, peppers and much more of the freshest local produce.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., people will be able to play games including Jenga, corn hole, Connect Four, checkers and chess.

Cullipher Farm is located atop the fertile Pungo Ridge in southern Virginia Beach. It's family owned and operated by fourth and fifth generation Culliphers, and they have over 250 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

The Cullipher family specializies in strawberries, sweet corn and tomatoes.

