Fatal car accident under investigation in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia State Police was called to investigate a head on collision that resulted in a fatality on Tuesday.



The incident occurred at 9:58 p.m., on Interstate 664 northbound, at the entrance ramp from College Drive, in Suffolk.

A 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes onto the ramp and struck a 2012 Nissan Rouge head on.

The driver of the Ram, a white male, died at the scene. The driver and occupant of the Nissan were transported with non-life threatening injuries.



The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram has been identified as 61 year old Charles Kevin Corroon of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.

Corroon was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the accident.

The determination of speed and alcohol are still under investigation.

