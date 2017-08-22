Father creates app to freeze kids' phones until they respond to texts

(Photo: Replyasap/Facebook)

A new app could make sure your children never "forget" to answer your texts again.

GoodHousekeeping.com reports that Nick Herbert created the app ReplyASAP after getting annoyed with his son ignoring his texts. The app finds an interesting way to solve the problem. Basically, the app locks the phone by taking over the screen and sounding an alarm.

So if a kid wants to use the phone again, he or she will have to respond to the message. It also shows whether or not the message has been seen.

He said that his son's phone was always on silent for one reason or another and that his goal was to override the quiet function of the phone.

"There didn't seem to be a solution out there that allowed me to send a message to him, that would override the silent function, appear over whatever he was doing and tell me when he had seen it," Herbert told GoodHousekeeping.com.

And that's why he created the app. So far it's only available on Android but Herbert is working to create an iPhone app as well. GoodHousekeeping reports that there are apps that allow a parent to remotely lock a phone as well such as Ignore No More.

