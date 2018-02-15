Federal lawsuit settled against ODU

(Photo: ODU)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A federal lawsuit against Old Dominion University has been settled in court on Monday.

A woman who reported being raped on the campus filed the lawsuit. The lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press accuses the school of unlawfully detaining the woman, intentionally inflicting emotional harm on her and violating Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education. The woman is not identified in the lawsuit.

The woman claims in the lawsuit that the school failed to properly ensure her safety by not having any university staff in the on-campus building where she claims she was attacked in 2014.

Old Dominion University issued the following statement on January 5:



While we do not comment on pending litigation, Old Dominion University takes reports of sexual assault seriously. We treat students with compassion, dignity and respect.

