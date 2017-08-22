FedEx driver charged after allegedly grabbing deputy by throat

fedex package Getty generic.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A FedEx driver is accused of grabbing a sheriff's deputy by the throat.

A spokeswoman for the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office told 13News Now a deputy was on patrol just before 1:45 p.m. on August 14 when the deputy saw a man driving a FedEx truck erratically. The deputy sad the driver was speeding, changing lanes without signaling, and cutting off traffic.

The deputy pulled over the driver, Tyquan R. Pugh, who began cussing at the deputy.

The deputy demanded that Pugh get out of the truck, but Pugh refused. The deputy moved to the other side of the truck, and Pugh got out of the truck and began reaching into his pockets.

The deputy said he was worried because of how hostile Pugh was, and the deputy did not know if Pugh had a weapon. The deputy grabbed Pugh's arm. It was at that point that Pugh allegedly grabbed the deputy by the throat.

Pugh, who was arrested and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, is charged with Reckless Driving and Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

