Feeling homesick? Try this 'homesick candle' that smells like Virginia

(WVEC) -- With Hampton Roads being a military town, most of the residents are forced to leave their homes and move to new places. This can leave some people feeling homesick.

Well, Homesick Candles wants to help you feel better, with a candle that smells like your favorite dominion state.

The company specializes in making candles that are supposed to smell like each state. The "Virginia Homesick Candle" smells of honeysuckle and forest floor.

The "North Carolina Homesick Candle" smells of "fresh North Carolina blackberries and barbecue."

The candles burn for approximately 60 - 80 hours, and weigh 13.57 oz each. Each one runs for 29.95, plus shipping and handling.

If you are interested in purchasing a homesick candle, visit their website at www.homesickcandles.com

