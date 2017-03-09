Female postal worker sentenced for stealing mail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A female postal worker has been sentenced stealing and removing articles from people's mail.

Between January 2015 and February 2015 Lorre Garrison stole from letters, packages, postal cards, and other mail she opened illegally.

Garrison pleaded guilty in acceptance of a plea agreement.

She was sentenced Thursday to time served, two years supervised release, $100 special assessment, and she will have to pay $25.41 in restitution.

