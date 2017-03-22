WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Taking a leisurely stroll through Colonial Williamsburg could be a little more difficult in the future.



That is, if things go to plan with the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.



There's an idea to build a fence around the historic area because the Foundation says they're losing money.



In late February/early March CWF staff requested individual meetings with members of City Council, and a document was shared at that time. The document was a CWF inter-office memorandum regarding managed access to the historic area. It was not written to the City and does not ask or recommend any action.



President and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Mitchell Reiss says they're losing between $1.4 and $2.3 million dollars a year because thousands of people visit the area without a ticket and without any financial commitment or contribution.



In a statement from Reiss he says, “My top priority is protecting the treasure that is Colonial Williamsburg. The memo we provided to the city is a more detailed update regarding the challenges Colonial Williamsburg faces as a result of our open campus. We feel it’s important to be open and transparent about the significant revenue impact attributable to unticketed guests. As we work cooperatively with the community to strengthen Colonial Williamsburg, it’s important for all those who care about it to know the facts as we think through plans for the future.”



According to a city spokesperson in an email sent to 13News Now, “Duke of Gloucester Street is a public street, owned by the City of Williamsburg. All streets in the historic area are public and owned by the City.”



The concept of limited access to the historic area is not new.



It was proposed back in the 1960’s when DoG Street was originally closed to vehicular traffic (with City Council’s approval). It was revisited again in the mid-2000’s when CWF presented the Revolutionary City program and requested restricted public access for a limited period each day. A few years ago, CWF proposed an expansion of Revolutionary City and requested longer public access restrictions and City Council denied the request.



The idea of a fence comes as a surprise to many visitors.



Barry and BettyAnn Shutz came down from New Jersey to see what Colonial Williamsburg is all about.



“I thought how nice you don't have to go through a gate like Disney,” BettyAnn Shutz says. “A fence may take away from the old feeling you get here and, putting up a fence or gate will distract from the atmosphere.”



The city spokesperson says there has been no request or proposal from Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (CWF) to the city to restrict access.

