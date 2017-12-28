Ferry Division adding new vessels, tweaking winter schedule

(Photo: WVEC)

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Ferry Division is making progress on two new vessels and cutting back some winter service.



The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reports the division is limiting service between Hatteras Island and Ocracoke to 14 daily round trips - down from 18 - in January and February. By comparison, there are 36 round trips during busier summer months.



Also, the route between Knotts Island and the Currituck mainland will be curtailed in January with an earlier final departure. The last departure from the Currituck mainland will be at 3:30 p.m. and from Knotts Island at 4:30 p.m.



Meanwhile, the state awarded a contract to build a new bigger ferry for service by the summer of 2019.



And a passenger-only ferry service on a new vessel between Hatteras and Ocracoke is scheduled to start in 2018.



