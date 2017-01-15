Fifth-grader plays basketball after becoming paralyzed

(Photo: WUSA9)

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - A Maryland fifth-grader is back on the basketball court for the first time after a rare and relatively new disease stripped him of his motor skills more than two years ago.

It was October 2014. Jackson Gilmore was celebrating his ninth birthday when he stumbled, stared blankly and convulsed. It was his first of countless seizures.

Fast forward to January 2017. Jackson was back on the court, trying to play ball like his favorite NBA star, Stephen Curry.

“I feel great…kind of sweaty, I feel fine,” Gilmore said, before admitting that he was a little tired.

Jackson’s parents and sister looked on.

“I can’t believe it,” said his mother Jennifer. “He’s worked so hard, he’s so strong; and he looks great out there.”

Jackson was a healthy and athletic kid when he suffered his first seizure. He said he remembered falling but doesn’t remember anything else after that.

Doctors originally diagnosed him with epilepsy. It turned out that he had Anti NMDA Receptor Encephalitis, a disease that attacks the brain. It left Jackson in a catatonic state for roughly five weeks.

For more than a year, he suffered from involuntary movements, had zero control of his speech and no ability to walk, among other ailments.

“It’s been three years, speech therapy, physical therapy,” said Jason, Jackson’s father. “He struggled so much. We’ve been lucky. We’ve been blessed by God.”

Jackson also gave credit to his maker and left an inspirational message for those who have fallen on hard times.

“Never give up, and try your best and keep on going,” he said.

