Fight for Virginia House continues with court hearing

The winner of a crucial Virginia House of Delegates race was decided for the GOP candidate David Yancey by lot on Thursday after judges rejected a Democratic challenge of a vote that could have broken a tie.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The long-running fight for control of the Virginia House of Delegates isn't over.



A legal fight over a closely contested House seat is set for a hearing in federal court Friday. It comes a day after a GOP candidate won a different seat when his name was drawn from a bowl.

A federal judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging the results in a Fredericksburg-area race where at least 147 voters were given the wrong ballots. Democrat Joshua Cole lost the Fredericksburg-area seat to Republican Bob Thomas by 73 votes.



Republicans currently control the chamber 51-49 after Del. David Yancey's was picked in a drawing Thursday as the winner of a race in Newport News. His opponent, Democrat Shelly Simonds, hasn't conceded and could ask for a second recount.

