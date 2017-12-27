Fire at Dollar Tree in Chesapeake; employees put the fire out

dollar tree strip center image dollar tree web.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- When firefighters arrived at a Chesapeake Dollar Tree there was no fire, employees were able to put out the blaze.

On Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m., dispatched received a call about a fire at the store on the 1500 block of Sam's Circle.

When crews arrived on the scene 5 minutes later they found a light haze in the evacuated building.

Employees explained to firefighters the had extinguished the fire that was near the front of the store.

Crews confirmed the fire was out and began clearing the scene at 9:51. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Stick with 13News Now for any updates.

