Fire breaks out in bathroom of York Co. Public Library

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 5:35 PM. EST March 09, 2017

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at a public library, Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the York County Public Library on George Washington Memorial Hwy. just before 4 p.m. 

When crews arrived on scene they found smoke inside the building.

A small fire was found in a bathroom and was quickly put out. Damage was limited to the bathroom and did not affect the building itself. 

The library was closed due to the fire. It will re-open when the affected area has been cleaned and returned to normal.

Officials are investigating the specific cause of the fire. 

