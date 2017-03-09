Fire breaks out in bathroom of York Co. Public Library

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were called to a fire at a public library, Thursday afternoon.
The fire happened at the York County Public Library on George Washington Memorial Hwy. just before 4 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene they found smoke inside the building.
A small fire was found in a bathroom and was quickly put out. Damage was limited to the bathroom and did not affect the building itself.
The library was closed due to the fire. It will re-open when the affected area has been cleaned and returned to normal.
Officials are investigating the specific cause of the fire.
