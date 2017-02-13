Crews battle house fire on Indian Trail

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire officials battled a house fire on Indian Trail, Monday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived on scene just after 12:30 p.m. they found flames coming out of the roof of the two-story home.

Crews got the fire under control is less than 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

